92% of apparel imports from China will be hit with tariffs on Sunday—here's how companies are coping

It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
At a time when the tariff battle occupies much of the market's attention, consumers seem to be largely disregarding the issue.Economyread more
Florida's governor on Friday urged residents in the state to stock up on at least a week's worth of food, water and medicine and to prepare to lose power and cellphone service...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
United Airlines pulls the Boeing 737 Max from its schedules until Dec. 19Airlinesread more
U.S. health officials are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 25 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and...Health and Scienceread more
Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump's nominee to become secretary of Labor, Eugene Scalia, earned more than $6 million working as a partner at the corporate law firm Gibson, Dunn &...Politicsread more
The precedent the ACLU is seeking to overturn was established in a series of early 20th century disputes known as the "Insular Cases."Politicsread more
Federal raids on the homes of United Auto Workers leaders and properties owned by the union have thrusted the union's collective bargaining with the Detroit automakers this...Autosread more
Most companies have used strategies to mitigate the tariffs, such as changing the materials used or timing shipments to arrive earlier to evade the Sept. 1 tariffs.Retailread more
The ugly Christmas sweaters you're eyeing might still see a tariff price hike before the holiday season, according to an industry group.
In an attempt to save Christmas, President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that tariffs on some Chinese goods will be delayed until Dec. 15. Retail and department store stocks including American Eagle, Abercrombie and Macy's all jumped following the news, as investors expected the announcement to mean that the companies' products wouldn't be taxed until later in the year.
But 91.6% of Chinese apparel imports will still be hit with a 15% tariff beginning Sept. 1, according to new data breakdowns from the American Apparel and Footwear Association.
The group also said 68.4% of home textiles and 52.5% of footwear will also begin to see tariffs on Sept. 1. The remaining imports in these categories will be levied 15% on Dec. 15.
"It has been, and will be, extremely difficult to move this amount of product due to capacity limitations in other countries, the need to build new relationships to ensure compliance with various product safety and labor regulations, and the fact that every industry is being asked to move at the same time," AAFA executive vice president Stephen Lamar said in an email.
Many retailers, including Best Buy, Macy's and Home Depot, have said they are implementing strategies to reduce the impact of tariffs. The most popular is to move factories, suppliers or vendors out of China.
Craig Johnson, founder of retail research firm Customer Growth Partners, said most companies have used a number of tools to lessen the number of products that will be affected by the Sept. 1 tariffs.
For example, T-shirts that are less than 70% silk will be hit with tariffs on Sept. 1. Knowing this, companies can ask factories to start making their T-shirts completely out of silk, Johnson said.
Companies have also been timing shipments to arrive earlier to evade the Sept. 1 deadline, according to Johnson. "Normally, holiday goods don't come until September or October," he said. "But companies started planning for that a year ago. People have been ordering early and have some product landed in August now."
KPMG partner Andy Siciliano said apparel and footwear companies are especially accustomed to dealing with tariffs because the industry has been levied even before Trump was elected.
One strategy they can use, he said, is if a product costs more as it goes through the manufacturing process — $10 to be manufactured in China and $20 in Hong Kong — the company can make sure the 15% tariff is applied to the first cost by confirming with the vendor that it will be eventually sold in the U.S.
But Lamar said even with the mitigation strategies, companies will still be facing higher costs.
"A sudden 15% tariff on [$9 out of every $10] worth of apparel from China will also trigger cost increases from other major suppliers, either by forcing costs up as companies shift to [other] countries and run into capacity constraints or by giving suppliers in those other countries a pricing advantage," he said.