European stocks set to open cautiously higher on signs of trade war easing

European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday after China struck an accommodating tone over its trade war with the U.S. and British opposition lawmakers plan to trigger an emergency debate to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The FTSE 100 was seen around 11 points higher at 7,195, the DAX was expected to open around 36 points higher at 11,875 and the CAC 40 was expected to edge 9 points higher to 5,459, according to IG data.

Stocks worldwide are experiencing a reprieve after the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Thursday indicated that it would not escalate the trade war with Washington, urging negotiation and collaboration in pursuit of a "calm" resolution.

Stocks in Asia traded higher on Friday in response to the conciliatory trade tone, Japan and South Korea leading gains on the back of surges for index heavyweights such as Fanuc and SK Hynix.

Back in Europe, the fallout from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament rumbles on. Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that it would trigger an emergency debate in parliament next week, in a bid to stop Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a withdrawal deal on October 31.

The no-deal scenario is widely opposed in the British parliament, and the elevated risk of it becoming reality has sent sterling lower. The pound was trading down at around $1.2185 on Friday morning.

In corporate news, Reuters reported on Thursday that French lender BNP Paribas plans to bid for Deutsche Bank's equity derivatives book, with the intention of securing a deal within the next few weeks.

On the data front, German and Spanish retail sales figures and French and Spanish CPI (consumer price index) inflation data are due for release Friday morning.

U.K. consumer sentiment surveys revealed that confidence ebbed away from British businesses and consumers in August as the Brexit crisis metastasized, suggesting political turmoil is increasingly impacting the economy.