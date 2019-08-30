European stocks set to open cautiously higher on signs of trade war easing

Waiting out the trade war is the best option for China, while it boosts its economy which is largely driven by consumers — not trade, say analysts.China Economyread more
Some are calling for a ban of live facial recognition, where surveillance cameras equipped with the technology scan people in public places.
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested Friday, ahead of another week of mass protests that has gripped the city for the last three months.
Philippine Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez didn't specify whether the two leaders discussed an arbitration court ruling in 2016 that rejected China's claims in the South...
Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.
"Let's see what the end product is; that's what you have to judge it by," Trump said.
The trade conflict between Japan and South Korea is a sign that the global order is "collapsing," according to Deborah Elms, executive director at the Asian Trade Centre.
Aramco's IPO will take place over two stages: A flotation on the Saudi stock exchange later this year, and an international listing in 2020 or 2021, The Wall Street Journal...
Stocks in Asia traded higher on Friday following hints from Beijing that it will not retaliate against the latest round of tariffs from Washington for now, amid the ongoing...
Compared with China, India and other countries, the U.S. is way behind when it comes to the adoption of mobile payments.
This move comes after Kim was formally named head of state and commander-in-chief of the military in a new constitution in July that analysts said was possibly aimed at...
European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday after China struck an accommodating tone over its trade war with the U.S. and British opposition lawmakers plan to trigger an emergency debate to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
The FTSE 100 was seen around 11 points higher at 7,195, the DAX was expected to open around 36 points higher at 11,875 and the CAC 40 was expected to edge 9 points higher to 5,459, according to IG data.
Stocks worldwide are experiencing a reprieve after the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Thursday indicated that it would not escalate the trade war with Washington, urging negotiation and collaboration in pursuit of a "calm" resolution.
Stocks in Asia traded higher on Friday in response to the conciliatory trade tone, Japan and South Korea leading gains on the back of surges for index heavyweights such as Fanuc and SK Hynix.
Back in Europe, the fallout from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament rumbles on. Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that it would trigger an emergency debate in parliament next week, in a bid to stop Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a withdrawal deal on October 31.
The no-deal scenario is widely opposed in the British parliament, and the elevated risk of it becoming reality has sent sterling lower. The pound was trading down at around $1.2185 on Friday morning.
In corporate news, Reuters reported on Thursday that French lender BNP Paribas plans to bid for Deutsche Bank's equity derivatives book, with the intention of securing a deal within the next few weeks.
On the data front, German and Spanish retail sales figures and French and Spanish CPI (consumer price index) inflation data are due for release Friday morning.
U.K. consumer sentiment surveys revealed that confidence ebbed away from British businesses and consumers in August as the Brexit crisis metastasized, suggesting political turmoil is increasingly impacting the economy.