'Excuses!' Trump claims 'badly run and weak companies' are using China tariffs as a scapegoat

Google's report on iPhone security flaw doubles as dig against...

It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.

Altria and PMI's proposed tobacco megamerger faces future with...

If Altria and Philip Morris International reunite to become the world's largest tobacco company, it would focus on far more than cigarettes.

US health officials investigating 215 possible cases of severe...

U.S. health officials are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 25 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and...

Hurricane Dorian gains strength as Florida braces for direct hit

The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis activated 2,500 National Guard troops with another 1,500 on standby.

92% of apparel from China will be hit with tariffs Sunday—how...

Most companies have used strategies to mitigate the tariffs, such as changing the materials used or timing shipments to arrive earlier to evade the Sept. 1 tariffs.

Federal raids on auto union set stage for unprecedented contract...

Federal raids on the homes of United Auto Workers leaders and properties owned by the union have thrusted the union's collective bargaining with the Detroit automakers this...

Scooters removed from streets before hurricane Dorian turns them...

Mobility companies were told by the city of Miami that they have until noon on Friday to get their scooters off of the streets.

Michael Cohen's lawyer says Trump 'welches' on legal bills, will...

Michael Cohen faciliated nearly $300,000 in hush money payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claim to have had sexual affairs...

Trump attacks General Motors over China, US employment

Trump, in a tweet, said GM, "once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This...

US consumer sentiment falls to 89.8 in August for biggest monthly...

The University of Michigan's Consumer Index suffers its largest drop since 2012 amid trade war concerns.

Mutual fund managers are betting big on banks, and it's killing...

Stock pickers are heavily invested in bank stocks and it doesn't bode well for them.

'Excuses!' Trump claims 'badly run and weak companies' are using China tariffs as a scapegoat

Jacob Pramuk
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump argues "badly run and weak companies" are blaming his tariffs on China for difficulties they face.
  • Trump has been putting blame on the Federal Reserve, rather than his trade war with the world's second-largest economy, as concerns grow about a looming recession.
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday argued "badly run and weak companies" have blamed his trade war with China for flagging business in order to mask "bad management."

His tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods. Earlier this week, more than 160 industry groups criticized Trump's latest move to slap duties on Chinese products.

Trump, who has tried to pin blame on the Federal Reserve rather than his trade conflict with the world's second-largest economy as concerns about a looming recession grow, said companies "are smartly blaming these small Tariffs" for their difficulties.

"And who can really blame them for doing that? Excuses!" the president tweeted.

As he seeks reelection to the White House next year, Trump has fixated on the strength of the U.S. economy. He has tried to balance a desire to crack down on what he calls Beijing's trade abuses while trying not to do too much damage to U.S. stock markets or key constituencies such as farmers.

VIDEO3:0903:09
Trump tweets at GM: Move plants from China to US
Squawk on the Street


Tariffs on goods from China can raise costs for many U.S. companies. In turn, they often have to pass the increases on to customers who buy their products. While Trump has repeatedly argued his administration's duties would not hurt consumers, he appeared to acknowledge the effect of his policy when he delayed certain tariffs because of the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Trump has fixed his ire on the Fed in recent weeks as fears about a slowdown mount. In a tweet earlier Friday, he claimed the U.S. only has its central bank to blame rather than trade policy.

"We don't have a Tariff problem (we are reigning in bad and/or unfair players), we have a Fed problem. They don't have a clue!" he wrote.

The White House has pushed for a trade deal with China to get Beijing to address issues such as intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers. Trump also wants China to buy more American crops.

While concerns about the trade war battered U.S. stocks earlier this month, markets recovered this week as China signaled it did not want to further escalate the conflict.

