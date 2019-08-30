TSA reverses decision to ban stylized Coke bottles sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Ray Dalio warns of 'serious problems,' and bond 'blow-off' in...

Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.

Economyread more

Investors say goodbye to choppy August markets but September may...

Stock market investors may be glad to see August go, but September might not be any better, unless there are some positive developments in the trade war.

Market Insiderread more

Hurricane Dorian, now Category 4, has Florida residents...

As Hurricane Dorian closes in, Florida has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks and ordered a million gallons...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Trump says the US wasn't involved in apparent launch pad...

A U.S. defense official told CNBC that the picture tweeted by Trump, which appeared to be a snapshot of a physical copy of the satellite image, was included in a Friday...

Politicsread more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was compromised on Friday and began sending out erratic tweets.

Technologyread more

Volatile August leaves bond yields depressed, investors wary of...

Long-term government debt yields in August posted one of their most dramatic downswings in recent memory as recession fears mounted.

Marketsread more

Google's report on iPhone security flaw doubles as dig against...

It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.

Technologyread more

Boston Beer CEO: We're looking at cannabis after success of hard...

The CEO of Boston Beer Company told CNBC on Friday that the brewer is looking to enter the cannabis market next after success in the hard seltzer business.

Food & Beverageread more

China claims fentanyl progress in trade call, sources say

U.S. and Chinese officials held a "working-level" call Thursday evening in which Beijing said it was making progress in restricting outbound fentanyl shipments, according to...

China Politicsread more

Billionaire 2020 hopeful Steyer remains invested in funds tied to...

Steyer has made millions through funds tied to his former hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, since he left in 2012.

2020 Electionsread more

Trial for alleged Sept. 11 mastermind KSM set for January 2021

The trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other accused plotters will occur more than 19 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

Politicsread more

Trump says tariffs on Chinese goods are still set to go into...

President Donald Trump on Friday said that tariffs are still set to go into effect Sunday despite facing backlash from a number of companies.

Politicsread more
Entertainment

TSA reverses decision to ban stylized Coke bottles sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • The TSA has reversed its decision to ban the stylized Coke bottles sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands.
  • Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Transportation Security Administration had banned the souvenir from flights because it looks like an explosive.
  • However on Friday, TSA issued a new statement, saying, "We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid."
Coca-Cola, the official soda of Disney's theme parks, worked with the company to create stylized Coke, Sprite and Dasani bottles that fit into the world of Batuu. The sodas are reminiscent of thermal detonators from the "Star Wars" films and feature the name of each brand in Aurebesh, the fictional language of Star Wars.
Disney

The TSA has reversed its decision to ban the stylized Coke bottles sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Transportation Security Administration had banned the souvenir from flights because it looks like an explosive.

However on Friday, TSA issued a new statement, saying, "We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid."

Fans became enamored with these plastic bottles even before the California iteration of Galaxy's Edge opened in May.

Many have collected the bottles and brought them home from the park to display on shelves or, in some cases, turn into Christmas tree ornaments.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

VIDEO2:0202:02
Inside look at Disney's new 'Star Wars' theme park
Squawk Box

Travelers who visit the planet of Batuu are permitted to board flights with hand-built lightsabers and astromech droids sold at the Black Spire Outpost.

The TSA's "What Can I Bring" guide even has a sense of humor about it, saying: "Sadly the technology doesn't currently exist to create a real lightsaber.

However, you can pack a toy lightsaber in your carry-on or checked bag. May the force be with you. "