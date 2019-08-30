TSA reverses decision to ban stylized Coke bottles sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Coca-Cola, the official soda of Disney's theme parks, worked with the company to create stylized Coke, Sprite and Dasani bottles that fit into the world of Batuu. The sodas are reminiscent of thermal detonators from the "Star Wars" films and feature the name of each brand in Aurebesh, the fictional language of Star Wars.

The TSA has reversed its decision to ban the stylized Coke bottles sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Transportation Security Administration had banned the souvenir from flights because it looks like an explosive.

However on Friday, TSA issued a new statement, saying, "We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid."

Fans became enamored with these plastic bottles even before the California iteration of Galaxy's Edge opened in May.

Many have collected the bottles and brought them home from the park to display on shelves or, in some cases, turn into Christmas tree ornaments.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.