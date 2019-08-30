TSA reverses decision to ban stylized Coke bottles sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.Economyread more
Stock market investors may be glad to see August go, but September might not be any better, unless there are some positive developments in the trade war.Market Insiderread more
As Hurricane Dorian closes in, Florida has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks and ordered a million gallons...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
A U.S. defense official told CNBC that the picture tweeted by Trump, which appeared to be a snapshot of a physical copy of the satellite image, was included in a Friday...Politicsread more
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was compromised on Friday and began sending out erratic tweets.Technologyread more
Long-term government debt yields in August posted one of their most dramatic downswings in recent memory as recession fears mounted.Marketsread more
It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
The CEO of Boston Beer Company told CNBC on Friday that the brewer is looking to enter the cannabis market next after success in the hard seltzer business.Food & Beverageread more
U.S. and Chinese officials held a "working-level" call Thursday evening in which Beijing said it was making progress in restricting outbound fentanyl shipments, according to...China Politicsread more
Steyer has made millions through funds tied to his former hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, since he left in 2012.2020 Electionsread more
The trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other accused plotters will occur more than 19 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.Politicsread more
The TSA has reversed its decision to ban the stylized Coke bottles sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands.
Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Transportation Security Administration had banned the souvenir from flights because it looks like an explosive.
However on Friday, TSA issued a new statement, saying, "We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid."
Fans became enamored with these plastic bottles even before the California iteration of Galaxy's Edge opened in May.
Many have collected the bottles and brought them home from the park to display on shelves or, in some cases, turn into Christmas tree ornaments.
Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Travelers who visit the planet of Batuu are permitted to board flights with hand-built lightsabers and astromech droids sold at the Black Spire Outpost.
The TSA's "What Can I Bring" guide even has a sense of humor about it, saying: "Sadly the technology doesn't currently exist to create a real lightsaber.
However, you can pack a toy lightsaber in your carry-on or checked bag. May the force be with you. "