US consumer sentiment falls to 89.8 in August for biggest monthly drop since 2012

It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
If Altria and Philip Morris International reunite to become the world's largest tobacco company, it would focus on far more than cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
U.S. health officials are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 25 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and...Health and Scienceread more
The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis activated 2,500 National Guard troops with another 1,500 on standby.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Most companies have used strategies to mitigate the tariffs, such as changing the materials used or timing shipments to arrive earlier to evade the Sept. 1 tariffs.Retailread more
Federal raids on the homes of United Auto Workers leaders and properties owned by the union have thrusted the union's collective bargaining with the Detroit automakers this...Autosread more
Mobility companies were told by the city of Miami that they have until noon on Friday to get their scooters off of the streets.Technologyread more
Michael Cohen faciliated nearly $300,000 in hush money payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claim to have had sexual affairs...Politicsread more
Trump, in a tweet, said GM, "once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This...Autosread more
The University of Michigan's Consumer Index suffers its largest drop since 2012 amid trade war concerns.Economyread more
The University of Michigan's final print on its consumer sentiment index came in at 89.8 for August, falling below the preliminary reading from two weeks ago.
The index was at 98.4 in July, making this the largest monthly decline since December 2012. Economists polled by Refinitiv expected the final read on August consumer sentiment to reach 92.1.
The drop comes after a turbulent month in the trade war between the United States and China.
"Trump's tariff policies have been subject to repeated reversals amid threats of higher future tariffs. Such tactics may have some merit in negotiations with China, but they act to increase uncertainty and diminish consumer spending at home," Richard Curtin, chief economist for the Survey of Consumers, said in a release.
President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 1 that the U.S. would impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion of goods imported from China. The tariffs were originally slated to take effect in September, but some have been delayed until Dec. 15 or removed.
China announced last week that it would retaliate with new tariffs on products from the U.S. and resume those on cars and auto components.
The survey found that consumers who mentioned tariffs unprompted were more likely to expect higher inflation and rising unemployment. One-in-three consumers mentioned the tariffs spontaneously, Curtin said.
"While the overall level of sentiment is still consistent with modest gains in consumption, the data nonetheless increased the likelihood that consumers could be pushed off the 'tariff cliff' in the months ahead," Curtin said.