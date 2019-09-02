Asia trade mixed as new US-China tariffs go into effect

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Monday morning trade as the latest round of U.S. and China tariffs kicked into effect over the weekend, while investors digested better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing activity.

Mainland Chinese shares rose in morning trade, as the Shanghai composite added 0.45% and Shenzhen component was up 0.78%. The Shenzhen composite also gained 0.853%.

Over in Hong Kong, however, the Hang Seng index slipped 0.55%. A planned general strike in Hong Kong on Monday will be watched, following another round of fresh protests that occurred in the beleaguered city over the weekend.

Elsewhere, the Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.26%, while the Topix index also fell 0.31%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi declined 0.11%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.12% lower.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell 0.22%.