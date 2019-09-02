'Wanton destruction' and economic costs on Hong Kong may make people less sympathetic to protests

HONG KONG, CHINA - AUGUST 31: Protesters throw tear gas canisters back at police during an anti-government rally outside of Central Government Complex on August 31, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong on Sunday saw it's most violent day since mass protests broke out in the city thirteen weeks ago.

While many people were supportive of the hundreds of thousands that took to the streets at the beginning of the movement, fewer are sympathetic to the "radical protesters," an investment consultant told CNBC Monday.

On Sunday, thousands of demonstrators blocked roads and public transportation routes to the Hong Kong International Airport, saying they hope to draw the world's attention to their pro-democracy movement.

"We're now seeing, really, what can only be described as mindless vandalism from the radical protesters," said Richard Harris, chief executive of consulting investment management firm Port Shelter Investment.

Harris said even those who were sympathetic toward the marchers in June are not supportive of "the radicals' wanton destruction."

Violent demonstrators were seen tearing down CCTV cameras, throwing tear canisters back at the police and flipping metal fences onto the rail tracks, leaving many arrival passengers stranded in the airport for hours. The Hong Kong police responded to the protester's behavior with water canons, tear gas and some violence.

The Hong Kong Police issued an interim injunction that was extended by court for the airport this weekend, warning anyone in breach of the order is liable to the offense of contempt of court.

On Sunday, the Hong Kong Police warned protesters to leave and "stop their illegal acts immediately."

In response to the disruption caused by protesters, the Hong Kong public rail system, the MTR, suspended the airport express line. Multiple flights were reportedly canceled. This isn't the first time the city's public transportation system had to shut down due to increasing chaos from the mass demonstrations.