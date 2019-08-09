Hong Kong protesters plan airport sit-in, will reiterate 'five demands'

Thousands of protesters are expected to rally at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday as they try to draw attention back to a set of specific demands "in front of an international audience," according to social media posts from protesters.

The massive travel hub connects the city to more than 220 global destinations and served 74.7 million passengers last year, according to the airport's website.

Online platforms such as Instagram, Telegram, Airdrop and local Hong Kong forums have become the main means of organization among protesters because they give some anonymity to users.

The demands were originally released in July, a day after a small group of protesters stormed the Hong Kong legislature:

a full withdrawal of a proposed bill that would allow Hong Kong people to be extradited to mainland China

a retraction of any characterization of the movement as a "riot"

a retraction of charges against anti-extradition protesters

an independent committee to investigate the Hong Kong police's use of force

universal suffrage in elections for the city's chief executive officer and legislature by 2020

So far, Hong Kong authorities have given no concessions, though Chief Executive Carrie Lam "suspended" the extradition bill last month.