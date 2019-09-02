European stocks set for mixed open as new trade tariffs quell rally

The proportion of Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods that took effect on Sunday only account for about one third of more than 5,000 product lines listed.China Economyread more
China's manufacturing activity expanded in August, according to results of a private survey released on Monday amid the country's escalating trade war with the U.S.
President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...
Millions of residents along the Southeastern U.S. coast are on high alert amid warnings the storm would move northeast after battering the Bahamas, threatening Florida,...
Thousands of demonstrators blocked roads and public transportation routes to the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday, saying they hope to draw the world's attention to...
The U.S.-China trade war — which has hit business sentiment and roiled financial markets — is often cited as a major risk to global growth.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore will distribute up to five digital banking licenses for non-banking entities to provide financial services to retail customers and SMEs.
China's natural gas consumption growth rate is expected slow to around 10% in 2019, from 17.5% last year, amid easing economic growth and pressure on the country's production,...
"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.
The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.
Stocks in Asia were mixed in Monday morning trade as the latest round of U.S. and China tariffs kicked into effect over the weekend. Investors also digested a series of recent...
European stocks were seen mixed Monday morning as China and the U.S. kicked off a new round of trade tariffs on one another's imports, despite signs that talks could resume in September.
The FTSE 100 was expected to edge around 5 points higher at 7,212, the DAX was seen around 19 points lower at 11,920 and the CAC 40 was set to tick around 5 points lower to 5,475, according to IG data.
The latest round of tariffs sees the U.S. imposing 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods, including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions, while China targeted U.S. crude with 5% duties.
Stocks in Asia were mixed Monday afternoon, with mainland Chinese shares leading gains while shares in Hong Kong and Japan slipped into the red.
The U.S. stock and bonds markets are closed for Labor Day.
Back in Europe, U.K. lawmakers will bring forward legislation seeking to block the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal. The main opposition Labour party will publish its legislation plan on Tuesday, but the Conservative-led government has so far declined to guarantee it will abide by the new law.
Meanwhile Sky News has reported that Conservative lawmakers have been threatened with expulsion from the party if they join efforts to block a no-deal Brexit.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week announced that parliament would be suspended for five weeks as of September 9, restricting time for anti no-deal lawmakers to stop no-deal. The move has been met with nationwide protests which continued over the weekend.
In corporate news, lawyers for 98,000 Volkswagen owners in the U.S. which gave overstated fuel efficiency figures will ask a judge for $26 million in attorney's fees and costs, according to Reuters.