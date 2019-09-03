This start-up lets cryptocurrency firms know when terrorists are trying to raise money

When Hamas was trying to raise bitcoin by funneling it through a number of digital wallets, one start-up was able to see what was going on and warn its customers.

Based in London, Elliptic sells blockchain analytics tools to some of the world's largest cryptocurrency platforms — including Binance and Circle — as well as banks. The company's software is used to investigate criminal activity on bitcoin's digital ledger and monitor transactions to prevent money laundering.

The company recently learned that the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, used a donation website that generated a different bitcoin wallet address for each person that visited. That made it harder to track the funds and see where they were sent. The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the U.S. and the EU.

"Because we are always on top of what's about to happen, we can see when those funds start to move to exchanges," Elliptic's co-founder and CEO James Smith told CNBC in a phone interview. "We were able to let our customers know that these funds were heading towards them, and they were able to stop them."

The firm on Wednesday said it raised $23 million in a funding round led by Japan's SBI Holdings to fuel an aggressive expansion into Asia. SBI, a financial services business spun off from SoftBank, has made headlines in the past due to partnerships with blockchain companies like Ripple and R3. Elliptic also counts Spanish bank Santander as an investor.

Terrorist funding is just one area of illicit activity the firm's platform deals with. It's also used to track people trading child pornography and drugs, as well as hacks that result in funds being stolen. Elliptic shows a different side of the crypto industry, in that its technology is seen as more favorable to financial services businesses and regulators.