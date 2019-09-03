Google is rolling out its big new version of Android to Pixel phones today

Walmart is discontinuing sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, handgun ammunition and handgun sales entirely in Alaska.Retailread more
Walmart said Tuesday it will discontinue all sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with military-style weapons, discontinue sales of handgun ammunition and...Retailread more
The southeastern U.S. is bracing for the storm's arrival as it is expected to hit parts of the coast by mid-week.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.US Marketsread more
A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.Marketsread more
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...Autosread more
Days when President Donald Trump tweets a lot are associated with negative stock market returns, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Tuesday.Marketsread more
They may have waited longer than previous generations, but millennials are showing a strong desire to become homeowners, especially older millennials. That is strengthening...Real Estateread more
Google is rolling out Android 10, its next big Android update, to Pixel devices beginning Tuesday.Technologyread more
New York's MTA is considering asking people not to remove Apple AirPods from their ears while getting on and off subway trains in an effort to cut down on the number that need...Technologyread more
The Walt Disney Company is coming under fire after it did not evacuate employees from its private island when Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas over the weekend.Entertainmentread more
Google announced on Tuesday that Android 10, its next big version of Android, is rolling out to Pixel phones beginning today.
Android 10, known as Android Q beta until late last month, introduces lots of new features, including:
Android 10 will roll out to additional Android phones over the coming year. Android phones typically take longer to get updates than iPhones, since it's up to manufacturers and carriers to approve when and which phones will receive the new version. You shouldn't expect to see it anytime soon unless you have an Android device or a phone from one of the partners who have been testing the early Android 10 betas on select devices, like OnePlus.
According to Google's Android distribution dashboard for the seven-day period ended May 7, 2019, for example, only 10.4% of all Android devices are running Android Pie, which was released last year. Most Android devices (28.3%) still run a version of Android Oreo, which was released in 2017.
It's one reason why buying a Pixel phone is a good idea: you get the latest updates first.
WATCH NOW: How Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft want to take over our cars