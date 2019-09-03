Satellite photos show early devastation of Hurricane Dorian, with much of the Bahamas underwater

A photo from a next-generation satellite gave a first look at heavy flooding across the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian, as the immense storm brought devastating winds and rain to the islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Satellite startup ICEYE shared imagery of the Grand Bahama island during Hurricane Dorian with CNBC. The photo, taken midday Monday from the ICEYE-X2 satellite, reveals Dorian's storm surge. ICEYE outlined the previously uncovered coastline in yellow and roads in white.

The company estimates that, in the wider view below, more than 60% of the Grand Bahama island shown is submerged.