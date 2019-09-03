Satellite photos show early devastation of Hurricane Dorian, with much of the Bahamas underwater

Skip Navigation
US manufacturing contracts for the first time in three years amid...

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.

Dow drops more than 300 points amid new tariffs, weak...

Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.

Auto union workers vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Fiat...

The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...

Hurricane Dorian weakens, heads toward Florida coast

Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.

Trump pressures China to make deal soon, or it'll get tougher if...

"Think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER," President Donald Trump tweeted.

Goldman Sach technologist Marty Chavez is retiring from bank

The move comes a year after Chavez's long ascent at Goldman appeared to stall.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Boeing, Goldman Sachs,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Older millennials are driving home prices higher again

They may have waited longer than previous generations, but millennials are showing a strong desire to become homeowners, especially older millennials. That is strengthening...

Disney Cruise Line employees ride out Hurricane Dorian on...

The Walt Disney Company is coming under fire after it did not evacuate employees from its private island when Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas over the weekend.

MTA might warn riders not to remove AirPods on subway

The MTA is considering asking people not to remove Apple AirPods before or after getting on the subway in an effort to cut down on the number that need to be rescued from...

Trump ally Lindsey Graham urges AG Barr to declassify Russia...

The probe by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz of the DOJ and FBI's conduct during the FISA warrant process is "nearing completion," according to a...

10-year US yield dives to 3-year low after manufacturing sector...

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dove to its lowest rate since 2016 after a report on U.S. manufacturing sector contracted.

Weather & Natural Disasters

Satellite photos show early devastation of Hurricane Dorian, with much of the Bahamas underwater

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz

A photo from a next-generation satellite gave a first look at heavy flooding across the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian, as the immense storm brought devastating winds and rain to the islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Satellite startup ICEYE shared imagery of the Grand Bahama island during Hurricane Dorian with CNBC. The photo, taken midday Monday from the ICEYE-X2 satellite, reveals Dorian's storm surge. ICEYE outlined the previously uncovered coastline in yellow and roads in white.

The company estimates that, in the wider view below, more than 60% of the Grand Bahama island shown is submerged.

An image taken by satellite company ICEYE shows much of the Grand Bahama island was under water as Hurricane Dorian hit on Monday.
ICEYE

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, bringing winds in excess of 175 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center expected a storm surge between 18 feet to 23 feet to have catastrophic effects on the islands, as there is little elevation to slow the surge.

The hurricane has since become deadly, as Reuters reported on Tuesday that Hurricane Dorian killed at least five people in the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas.

Satellites for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show more recent images of the hurricane, which neared the Florida coast on Tuesday.

Images of Hurricane Dorian as recently as 10:21 a.m. EST on Tuesday, taken by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's GOES-East satellite.
NOAA

Unlike other earth observation satellites, ICEYE's use a special type of technology to see through the storm's clouds. Known as SAR (or synthetic aperture radar), the technology allows a satellite to provide images of the Earth at any time. With two satellites successfully that successfully operated in orbit, ICEYE is moving forward on its plans to launch a network of the satellites, to give a near-real time comparison of changes on the ground.

ICEYE expects to have updated imagery of Hurricane Dorian within the next 24 hours, the company told CNBC.

