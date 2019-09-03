Morgan Stanley: Short growth stocks, get defensive as 'recession fears emerge'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Twitter, Boeing,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Dow futures skid 200 points after new US-China trade tariffs take...

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, rattling financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

Hurricane Dorian weakens slightly but remains dangerous

Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.

Huawei accuses US of using 'unscrupulous means' to disrupt its...

Huawei disputed claims of technology theft that the Wall Street Journal reported are being probed by federal prosecutors.

Anxiety-ridden August has investors bracing for a rough September

September is the worst month for stocks, historically, averaging a 1% drop.

Leaders to losers: These stocks have made major trend reversals

Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.

The US dollar just hit a two-year high

The U.S. Dollar Index hit the highest since May 2017 on Tuesday as slowing global growth abroad strengthen the United States currency.

Sterling falls below $1.20, hitting its lowest level since...

Sterling fell as Britain's constitutional crisis over Brexit threatens to come to a head.

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

The Dow is set to drop about 200 points at Tuesday's open on Wall Street, under pressure after the Trump administration imposed more China tariffs.

Boeing slides on report the 737 Max could be grounded into...

Shares of Boeing are down in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that the 737 Max may not be back in service in time for holiday travel.

Why lawmakers want to throw out tech's favorite law

Experts and industry advocates say the proposals are rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of Section 230, and could unravel the internet as we know it.

Chinese deepfake app Zao goes viral, but sparks privacy concerns

Viral Chinese app Zao, published by Momo, is raising privacy concerns and questions over the power of deepfake photos and videos.

Markets

Morgan Stanley: Short growth stocks, get defensive as 'recession fears emerge'

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees defensive bond proxies outperform growth names by another 10%.
  • "At the end of a growth scare when recession fears emerge, secular growth stocks typically underperform defensives," Wilson says.
  • He said the new round of tariffs are consumer-focused and are "demand destructive."
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 14, 2019 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, one of Wall Street's most skeptical strategists, is advising clients to dump growth stocks and buy defensive names as the "demand destructive" tariffs are fanning recession fears.

Wilson, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, sees defensive bond proxies outperform growth names by another 10% as the U.S.-China trade war weighs on consumer sentiment, which adds to a long list of recessionary indicators that are already flashing red.

"At the end of a growth scare when recession fears emerge, secular growth stocks typically underperform defensives," Wilson said in a note to clients on Monday. "Slowing job creation and slowing hours worked, stock market volatility and new tariffs are all potential weights on consumer spend."

Tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese goods kicked in on Sunday. This round of duties target many everyday grocery items and household staples, which could cost the average American household $1,000 a year, J.P. Morgan estimated. The tit-for-tat tariff threats roiled the stock market in August with the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffering its worst month since May. The bond market also repeatedly flashed its biggest recession warnings amid the trade war escalation.

"Since the consumer is 70% of the economy, the overall impact on the economy could be greater for this round ... Keep in mind that last year's first round of tariffs happened when companies were still enjoying a massive profits/margin windfall from the tax cuts. With that windfall now gone, the ability to eat the tariffs is much lower today," Wilson said.

Wilson, who called the earnings recession this year, said previously the U.S. economy could fall into a recession if the country's trade war keeps escalating.

He is recommending clients put his views to work by putting on a pair trade of short the Nasdaq 100, which contains many secular growth names, and long the S&P 500. And Wilson says investor should go long defensive stocks. The firm's buy list includes Disney, Coca-Cola, NextEra Energy and Procter & Gamble.

Morgan Stanley has a mid-2020 price target for the S&P 500 at 2,750. The benchmark closed Friday's trading at 2,926.46.