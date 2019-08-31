Trump's tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese imports hit at midnight

The U.S.-China trade war is expected to enter into a new phase starting this Sunday that will start hitting consumers' wallets.Technologyread more
Barring an agreement or a tweet, it will soon be 15% more expensive for U.S. companies to import everything from milk to diapers to sports equipment from China.Marketsread more
Stocks were so volatile in August they gave Wall Street a collective case of whiplash.Investingread more
The U.S. decision to hike duties on Chinese goods will weigh on consumers. Labor Day may be the last chance to avoid higher prices on some products.Personal Financeread more
As Hurricane Dorian closes in, Florida has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks and ordered a million gallons...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.Technologyread more
Independent brewers are increasingly concerned about headwinds as President Donald Trump's tariffs increase prices on everything from aluminum cans to brewing equipment.Traderead more
Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.Economyread more
Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday as pro-democracy protesters threw petrol bombs in the latest in a series of clashes that have plunged the...Asia Newsread more
Factory activity in China shrank in August for the fourth month in a row as the United States ramped up trade pressure and domestic demand remained sluggish.China Economyread more
Stock market investors may be glad to see August go, but September might not be any better, unless there are some positive developments in the trade war.Market Insiderread more
Barring an unlikely agreement or a presidential tweet, it will soon be 15% more expensive for U.S. companies to import everything from milk to diapers to sports equipment from China.
Tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese goods are set to go into effect at midnight ET. While some duties have been delayed and some items have been removed from the original list of $300 billion Chinese imports, many everyday grocery items and household staples will still be targeted beginning Sunday, according to an official list that spans 122 pages.
Chinese retaliatory tariffs ranging from 5% to 10% on a portion of $75 billion U.S. goods also are scheduled to go into effect Sunday.
The newest round of tariffs on Chinese goods are consumer-focused and will cost the average American household $1,000 a year, J.P. Morgan estimated. More than 160 industry groups have condemned new tariffs on China and the escalation of the trade war. Furthermore, over 30% of US companies are blaming tariffs for disappointing second quarter profits, according a Wells Fargo analysis.
Yet, President Donald Trump claimed "badly run and weak companies" are blaming his tariffs on China for difficulties they face.
Trump has threatened higher punitive duties after this round of tit-for-tat tariffs, but China softened its stance this week, saying it's willing to resolve the trade war with a "calm attitude" and indicating it won't retaliate immediately.
The president said the two sides had trade talks on Thursday "at a different level," but no details were released from the White House on the discussion. The two countries are also set to meet face to face in early September in Washington.
The trade battle between the world's two largest economies has dragged on for more than a year and a half. China appears to be playing the long game, accelerating efforts to reduce its reliance on the U.S. while strengthening its domestic market.