Trump says US 'doing very well in our negotiations with China'

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Twitter, Boeing,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Dow futures skid 200 points after new US-China trade tariffs take...

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, rattling financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

Hurricane Dorian weakens slightly but remains dangerous

Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.

Huawei accuses US of using 'unscrupulous means' to disrupt its...

Huawei disputed claims of technology theft that the Wall Street Journal reported are being probed by federal prosecutors.

Anxiety-ridden August has investors bracing for a rough September

September is the worst month for stocks, historically, averaging a 1% drop.

Leaders to losers: These stocks have made major trend reversals

Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.

The US dollar just hit a two-year high

The U.S. Dollar Index hit the highest since May 2017 on Tuesday as slowing global growth abroad strengthen the United States currency.

Sterling falls below $1.20, hitting its lowest level since...

Sterling fell as Britain's constitutional crisis over Brexit threatens to come to a head.

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

The Dow is set to drop about 200 points at Tuesday's open on Wall Street, under pressure after the Trump administration imposed more China tariffs.

Boeing slides on report the 737 Max could be grounded into...

Shares of Boeing are down in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that the 737 Max may not be back in service in time for holiday travel.

Why lawmakers want to throw out tech's favorite law

Experts and industry advocates say the proposals are rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of Section 230, and could unravel the internet as we know it.

Chinese deepfake app Zao goes viral, but sparks privacy concerns

Viral Chinese app Zao, published by Momo, is raising privacy concerns and questions over the power of deepfake photos and videos.

Trump says US 'doing very well in our negotiations with China'

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump at the G-20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019.
Brendan Smialowsi | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that negotiations between China and the U.S. are going well, adding that China cannot withstand the ongoing trade war for much longer.

Trump's tweets came after new tariffs on both countries' goods came into effect over the weekend. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.