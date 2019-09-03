Trump was so angry after China's trade retaliation that he wanted to double tariffs

President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House in Washington, July 9, 2019.

President Donald Trump wanted to double tariff rates on Chinese goods last month after Beijing's latest retaliation in a boiling trade war before settling on a smaller increase, three sources told CNBC.

The president was outraged after he learned Aug. 23 that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products, in response to new tariffs from Washington on Sept. 1. His initial reaction, communicated to aides on a White House trade call held that day, was to suggest doubling existing tariffs, according to three people briefed on the matter.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer then enlisted multiple CEOs to call the president and warn him about the impact such a move would have on the stock market and the economy.

He settled on a 5% hike in tariff rates on about $550 billion in Chinese products, which he announced in an Aug. 23 tweet after the market close.

In the following days, both Mnuchin and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump's only regret was not raising tariffs higher. "President Trump responded in the affirmative – because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher," Grisham said last month.