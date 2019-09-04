Alphabet and iRhythm are teaming up on tech to detect irregular heart rhythms

Wearable heart monitor company iRhythm is teaming up with Alphabet's health company Verily on unspecified new technology that will monitor people at risk for atrial fibrillation, a common form of irregular heart rhythm that is associated with strokes and other serious health problems.

Verily and iRhythm aren't the only technology companies working on helping people at risk of atrial fibrillation, which impacts more than 5 million Americans today. Apple got a first-of-its-kind clearance from federal regulators for its electrocardiogram system. It provides both active and passive monitoring of potential cardiac irregularities.

The company's CEO, Kevin King, noted that the technology is intended "to help diagnose, manage, and eventually treat patients." But he declined to discuss the specifics about exactly what's planned. "There are certainly under consideration wearable devices, and there might be apps," he said by phone.

Verily's William Marks, who runs the clinical neurology group at the company, also noted that the service will be developed with doctors in mind so they won't feel overwhelmed by data. "We want to take the noise away from the signal and only present the signal," he said.

Unlike the Apple Watch, which is intended for a broad population of users, iRhythm and Verily intend to target their technology to people who might not know they have atrial fibrillation but are at risk of the condition because of factors like age and their medical history. The companies didn't say how they'd find those people, but did hint at the possibility of working with insurance companies. Through its research studies iRhythm has an existing relationship with Aetna, for instance.