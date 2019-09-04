There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
The Twitter account for Chloe Moretz appeared to have been hacked early on Wednesday. The tweets, which referenced Jack Dorsey's alleged social security number, have since...Technologyread more
These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 0-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.Marketsread more
The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.Politicsread more
Biden has shown a willingness to court big money and corporate-linked donors, even as his campaign tries to distance him from lobbyists.2020 Electionsread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.US Marketsread more
The filing from the Energy Department would prevent new efficiency requirements from implementation on Jan. 1 under a previous law passed during President George W. Bush's...Retailread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
Investors were all-in on casino stocks Wednesday, but one market watcher says these China-exposed stocks look like a "value trap" here.Trading Nationread more
Tim Hortons is a one-stop shop for coffee, breakfast, lunch and doughnuts in Canada. In 2018, it accounted for over 60% of the revenue for its parent company, which also owns...Restaurantsread more
Apple plans to borrow in the bond market for the first time since November 2017, according to a prospectus filed on Wednesday.
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018, enabling Apple to repatriate hundreds of billions in overseas cash at a lower tax rate, which has since funded Apple's $175 billion plan to return money to shareholders.
Apple plans to use the proceeds from the bonds for "general corporate purposes," including share buybacks, payment of dividends, funding for working capital, and acquisitions, according to the prospectus.
It's cheap to borrow right now. 10-year Treasuries currently offer a historically low yield of 1.47%, near which means that Apple's bonds could be attractive to investors looking for higher yields.
Apple has $210.6 billion on cash and marketable securities on hand, the company said in July, down 26% from its first-quarter 2018 peak of $285.1 billion. It also has $98.3 billion in total term debt as of the end of the June quarter, according to the prospectus.
Apple announced that it would increase its share buyback program by $75 billion in April and raised its quarterly dividend by 5%.
Apple has said it's aiming for an net-cash-netural position. The company is also investing in the United States, including a planned $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas.