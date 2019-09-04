Apple is borrowing in the bond market for the first time since U.S. tax reform

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Greenspan: Negative rates will spread to the US

There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.

Economyread more

Twitter hackers appear to take over another high-profile account

The Twitter account for Chloe Moretz appeared to have been hacked early on Wednesday. The tweets, which referenced Jack Dorsey's alleged social security number, have since...

Technologyread more

In a world of disappearing income, these stable stocks pay a high...

These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 0-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.

Investingread more

Stocks making biggest moves: Box, Tyson Foods, Michaels, Navistar

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Marketsread more

'Hundreds of other people could be implicated' in Jeffrey Epstein...

The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.

Politicsread more

Joe Biden will return to Wall Street for fundraisers after...

Biden has shown a willingness to court big money and corporate-linked donors, even as his campaign tries to distance him from lobbyists.

2020 Electionsread more

Dow rises more than 200 points as Hong Kong tensions ease

Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.

US Marketsread more

Trump rolls back regulations on energy-saving light bulbs

The filing from the Energy Department would prevent new efficiency requirements from implementation on Jan. 1 under a previous law passed during President George W. Bush's...

Retailread more

Apple is borrowing in the bond market for the first time since...

It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.

Technologyread more

These China-sensitive stocks could be a 'value trap'

Investors were all-in on casino stocks Wednesday, but one market watcher says these China-exposed stocks look like a "value trap" here.

Trading Nationread more

Why Tim Hortons isn't all that popular in the US

Tim Hortons is a one-stop shop for coffee, breakfast, lunch and doughnuts in Canada. In 2018, it accounted for over 60% of the revenue for its parent company, which also owns...

Restaurantsread more

Rep. Bill Flores will retire, becoming the fifth Texas House...

Bill Flores joins four other Texas House Republicans and a dozen other GOP members in not seeking reelection in 2020.

2020 Electionsread more
Tech

Apple is borrowing in the bond market for the first time since U.S. tax reform

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple plans to borrow in the bond market for the first time since November 2017, according to a prospectus filed on Wednesday. 
  • The proceeds will go towards share buybacks, dividends, and other general corporate purposes, Apple said in the prospectus.
  • Apple had $210.6 billion in cash on hand as of the company's last earnings report and wants to become net-cash-neutral over time. 
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, and Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple, attend the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 10, 2019 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Apple plans to borrow in the bond market for the first time since November 2017, according to a prospectus filed on Wednesday.

It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018, enabling Apple to repatriate hundreds of billions in overseas cash at a lower tax rate, which has since funded Apple's $175 billion plan to return money to shareholders.

Apple plans to use the proceeds from the bonds for "general corporate purposes," including share buybacks, payment of dividends, funding for working capital, and acquisitions, according to the prospectus.

It's cheap to borrow right now. 10-year Treasuries currently offer a historically low yield of 1.47%, near which means that Apple's bonds could be attractive to investors looking for higher yields.

Apple has $210.6 billion on cash and marketable securities on hand, the company said in July, down 26% from its first-quarter 2018 peak of $285.1 billion. It also has $98.3 billion in total term debt as of the end of the June quarter, according to the prospectus.

Apple announced that it would increase its share buyback program by $75 billion in April and raised its quarterly dividend by 5%.

Apple has said it's aiming for an net-cash-netural position. The company is also investing in the United States, including a planned $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas.

VIDEO6:4706:47
Watch Apple's decisions on pricing in response to tariffs, analyst says
Squawk Box

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.