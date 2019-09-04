These 5 cities attract a quarter of all travel spending in Asia Pacific

Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Seoul have emerged as Asia Pacific's most popular travel destinations, according to a new study.

Those five travel hotspots attracted over one-fifth (22%) of all overnight visitors to the region last year, Mastercard's annual Asia Pacific Destination Index found Wednesday. They also received the region's greatest travel spending, bringing in over a quarter (25.2%) of all travel expenditure among the 161 cities studied.

The region's top four travel destinations in 2018 remained unchanged from the previous year. For the ninth year running, Bangkok (1) and Singapore (2) retained their strongholds, welcoming 22.8 million and 14.7 million overnight international arrivals respectively.

Kuala Lumpur (3), the region's front-runner in 2009, edged in on Singapore with 13.8 million travelers, but retained third place. Meanwhile Tokyo remained the fourth most popular city, attracting 12.9 million guests.

South Korea's capital Seoul was the only new entrant to the top five destinations in 2018, having been overtaken by the Thai island of Phuket the previous year.