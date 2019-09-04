Gold, bond and consumer staples ETFs see huge inflows—here's what experts would buy

Safety trades are smoking hot.

While investors largely sold out of domestic and international equities in August amid a broader push for protection, several key safety trades in the exchange-traded fund market saw huge inflows.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV) and the Vanguard Total Bond ETF (BND), all of which represent buyers' search for safety in a volatile market, were among the biggest net gainers in August.

Also on the winners' list was the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), with more than $1.3 billion in inflows. XLP closed at a new all-time high Wednesday.

But not all these winners are necessarily safe to buy, experts say. With lofty valuations and slim profit margins, consumer staples plays in particular could pose unwanted risk to investors, according Dave Nadig, managing director at ETF.com.

"A lot of people are looking at those consumer staples stocks," Nadig said Wednesday on CNBC's "ETF Edge." "I get nervous about leaning hard into consumer staples because the definition isn't what we think it is. It's tobacco. It's retail. I think people should be looking at other ways to play defense."

Moreover, the traditional sector-picking approach feels "misguided" in this volatile, rules-bucking market, Nadig said.

"I would be looking for stocks that exhibit low beta to the market, or that you know historically are going to perform reasonably well in a downturn," he said. "The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF, [ticker] DEF, is one way to play that."

Steve Grasso, managing director of institutional trading at Stuart Frankel, didn't see any harm in sticking with what's working.

"I think you throw out fundamentals. Unfortunately and fortunately, as a trader, you get to throw out fundamentals when you want," he said in the same "ETF Edge" interview.