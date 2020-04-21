ETF Edge Podcast

If you want to learn more about one of the fastest growing trends in investing, ETF Edge has you covered. Each week, CNBC's Stocks Editor Bob Pisani is joined by top market participants offering educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio. And, at the end of each episode, stick around for our 'Markets 102' segment where we round out the conversation with some thoughtful, in-depth analysis and perspective to help you better understand ETFs, and put it in the context of today's markets.

