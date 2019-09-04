Judge keeps Anthony Levandowski's bail at $2 million as ex-Uber engineer's criminal trial nears

Anthony Levandowski, the ex-Uber engineer charged with stealing trade secrets from his time at Google, was in court on Wednesday to set the final conditions of his bail, which the judge held at $2 million.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a criminal indictment against Levandowski for 33 charges of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets, alleging he took confidential information from Google to Uber. On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney argued in favor of raising Levandowski's bail to $10 million from $2 million to ensure he wouldn't flee, but the judge overseeing the pre-trial proceedings declined to increase it.

Ismail Ramsey, Levandowski's attorney, told CNBC in a statement after the hearing, held in San Jose, California, that his client isn't a flight risk. The $2 million bond included $300,000 in cash that Levandowski posted and $1.7 million worth of his family's property.

"For the government to label Anthony a flight risk — after it had stopped Anthony from turning himself in to the Marshals, just so they could stage a press conference a week later — is more grandstanding and overreach, just like this misguided prosecution," Ramsey wrote. He said in the hearing that Levandowski's net worth is $72 million.