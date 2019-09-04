Kellogg to produce its own plant-based burger and imitation chicken

These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
There is currently more than $16 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
As leaders with the United Auto Workers union negotiate a new contract this week with General Motors executives, a former union negotiator admitted in court to receiving at...Autosread more
The product line is named Incogmeato and will be produced by Kellogg's Morningstar Farms. The plant-based burger patties will be made with non-GMO soy designed to look and...Retailread more
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the roughly $1.8 billion will be used for expanding access to opioid treatments and gathering case data across states.Politicsread more
The federal transportation safety authority found that driver error and Tesla Autopilot design led to a crash involving a Tesla Model S and a parked firetruck in early 2018.Technologyread more
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against Anheuser-Busch that prevents the beer giant from claiming its products have "no corn syrup," delivering a win for rival...Food & Beverageread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.Marketsread more
Chloe Moretz's Twitter account was apparently hacked with now-deleted tweets that referenced Jack Dorsey's supposed Social Security number.Technologyread more
The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.Politicsread more
Kellogg announced Wednesday it will be selling its own plant-based burger and imitation chicken meat starting early next year in a bid to compete with Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.
The product line is called Incogmeato and will be produced by Kellogg's Morningstar Farms. The plant-based burger patties will be made with non-GMO soy designed to look and taste like real meat. It will also offer fully prepared imitation chicken tenders and nuggets sold in the freezer section next to traditional chicken offerings.
"As more consumers are choosing a 'flexitarian' lifestyle and actively reducing meat, we're thrilled to be extending the MorningStar Farms portfolio with a delicious and satisfying meat-like experience," said Sara Young, general manager at MorningStar.
Morningstar already sells frozen veggie burgers made of black beans or mushrooms, but the new line is the company's attempt to play catch up with the imitation meat burgers of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, which are marketed as being indistinguishable to real meat.
Plant-based burgers have surged in popularity as start-ups try to appeal to meat eaters who don't want to compromise on taste and to vegans and vegetarians who want more options. Barclays projects the "can't believe it's not meat" industry will reach $140 billion over the next decade.
Since its initial public offering in May, shares of Beyond Meat have surged over 550% and the company reported selling $34.1 million worth of products in grocery stores during its second quarter. The company's plant-based meat has also piqued the interest of companies such as Dunkin' and HelloFresh. Privately held Impossible Foods also recently made headlines after securing a deal with Burger King to offer the Impossible Whopper.
Shares of Kellogg were down fractionally Wednesday afternoon but have risen 11.6% since January, bringing the company to a market value of around $21.7 billion.