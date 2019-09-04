Kellogg to produce its own plant-based burger and imitation chicken

Kellogg announced Wednesday it will be selling its own plant-based burger and imitation chicken meat starting early next year in a bid to compete with Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

The product line is called Incogmeato and will be produced by Kellogg's Morningstar Farms. The plant-based burger patties will be made with non-GMO soy designed to look and taste like real meat. It will also offer fully prepared imitation chicken tenders and nuggets sold in the freezer section next to traditional chicken offerings.

"As more consumers are choosing a 'flexitarian' lifestyle and actively reducing meat, we're thrilled to be extending the MorningStar Farms portfolio with a delicious and satisfying meat-like experience," said Sara Young, general manager at MorningStar.

Morningstar already sells frozen veggie burgers made of black beans or mushrooms, but the new line is the company's attempt to play catch up with the imitation meat burgers of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, which are marketed as being indistinguishable to real meat.

Plant-based burgers have surged in popularity as start-ups try to appeal to meat eaters who don't want to compromise on taste and to vegans and vegetarians who want more options. Barclays projects the "can't believe it's not meat" industry will reach $140 billion over the next decade.

Since its initial public offering in May, shares of Beyond Meat have surged over 550% and the company reported selling $34.1 million worth of products in grocery stores during its second quarter. The company's plant-based meat has also piqued the interest of companies such as Dunkin' and HelloFresh. Privately held Impossible Foods also recently made headlines after securing a deal with Burger King to offer the Impossible Whopper.

Shares of Kellogg were down fractionally Wednesday afternoon but have risen 11.6% since January, bringing the company to a market value of around $21.7 billion.