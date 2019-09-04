Labour MP says party will not agree to an election before the Brexit deadline

Britain's opposition Labour Party will not support any attempts by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call for a national vote before the Brexit deadline expires at the end of the month, U.K. Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi told CNBC.

Qureshi, who is a Labour member of parliament for Bolton South East, claimed Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the United Kingdom out of the European Union without a deal in place.

The U.K. leader, a pro-Brexit politician who became prime minister in July, had promised on Monday that the the U.K. would leave the EU on October 31 — "no ifs and no buts."

But Qureshi told CNBC's "Squawk Box " on Wednesday: "Everybody knows that once you Brexit without a deal, there's going to be serious economic problems with our country."

When asked if Labour would be agreeable to a snap election in the coming weeks, Qureshi said, "No, we wouldn't be. No, that's what (Johnson) has been saying."

A snap election could potentially help Johnson hold on to what he perceives as the option of a no-deal Brexit.

Officials at 10 Downing Street have told British media outlets that October 14 or 15 would be a likely date for a potential election, but the government would need the votes of two-thirds of parliament to bring that plan into effect. As things stand, the U.K. is set to leave the EU on October 31.

"We're not going to allow (Johnson) to maneuver us ... into a general election on the 14th," Qureshi said, explaining that voters may not understand the full consequences of Brexit before the approaching deadline at the end of the month.

"If he wants to have a general election later in the year, fine, but we're not going to allow him to use us for that. We're happy to have a general election, but we don't trust him," she added.

Many Labour MPs see a snap election as a "trap" that could allow Johnson to implement a no-deal Brexit during the campaign, Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Europe at political consultancy Eurasia Group, wrote in a note.

"They fear he could use the PM's powers to change the election date to November, with Parliament unable to stop the UK crashing out on 31 October, because it would have been dissolved for the election," he wrote.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said while he was ready to fight an election, his priority was to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Rahman added that one way or another, there is an election coming in the near future, with Eurasia Group putting it at a 45% probability.