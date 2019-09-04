Since 1989, these are the defensive sectors that fare best in the tough month of September

Investors remain concerned that August's negative sentiment could carry into September. They have good reason: September tends to be among the worst months of the year. Since 1989, history shows that betting on the major U.S. equity indices in September is no better than a coin flip. Since 1989, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has traded positive just 47% of the time in September, while the S&P 500 has not fared much better, posting a positive return 52% of the time, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho, an analytical tool used by Wall Street banks and hedge funds to identity potential trading profits based on market history. Going back even further, September has been the worst trading month of the year on average since 1950, and the worst month for stock performance in years that precede presidential elections.

A trader reacts on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 5, 2019. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Some defensive sectors have outperformed both of the broader stock indexes in September over the past three decades. The telecommunications sector bucked the negative September sentiment, returning an average gain of 0.83% and trading positively 59% of the time. Other defensive sectors — which tend to gain as yields decline and dividend stocks become more attractive to investors — among the top performers in Septembers dating back to 1989: Health care (0.71%); energy (0.45%); consumer staples (0.18%). Utilities has the smallest positive gain of the defensive sector group (0.11%) but has traded positive the most often (66% of the time). The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) offers a play on interest-rate sensitivity and defensive positioning, but energy has been the worst performer this year with fears of a worldwide economic slowdown accelerating. It also has fallen to its lowest weighting in the S&P 500 (roughly 4% of the index) since 1989, according to CFRA data. "The global macroeconomic picture continues to show fragility," Katie Nixon, CIO at Northern Trust Wealth Management, wrote in a note on Tuesday. "We expect overall growth to trend lower under the weight of growing trade uncertainty." The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) offers a mix of growth and defensive but is trailing both growth sectors, like tech, and other defensive plays year-to-date, up roughly 5%.

Telecom changes