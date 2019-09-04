How Tim Hortons became a coffee shop darling in Canada but not in the US

There are currently more than $16 trillion in negative yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
The Twitter account for Chloe Moretz appeared to have been hacked early on Wednesday. The tweets, which referenced Jack Dorsey's alleged social security number, have since...Technologyread more
These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 0-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.Marketsread more
The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.Politicsread more
Biden has shown a willingness to court big money and corporate-linked donors, even as his campaign tries to distance him from lobbyists.2020 Electionsread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday as tensions in Hong Kong between the government and protesters eased after the withdrawal of a controversial bill.US Marketsread more
The filing from the Energy Department would prevent new efficiency requirements from implementation on Jan. 1 under a previous law passed during President George W. Bush's...Retailread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
Investors were all-in on casino stocks Wednesday, but one market watcher says these China-exposed stocks look like a "value trap" here.Trading Nationread more
Tim Hortons is a one-stop shop for coffee, breakfast, lunch and doughnuts in Canada. In 2018, it accounted for over 60% of the revenue for its parent company, which also owns...Restaurantsread more
Tim Hortons is Canada's one-stop shop for coffee, breakfast, lunch and doughnuts.
In 2018, it supplied more than 60% of the revenue of its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Burger King and Popeyes.
In 2015, the last year Tim Hortons made its store count publicly available, there was one Tim Hortons location for every 9,800 Canadians — proving just how beloved the brand is among Canadians. But this success is quickly becoming a problem.
The company needs to expand elsewhere, and the U.S. has long been a target. But it's struggled there for decades, which raises the question: why can't this Canadian icon win over its southern neighbors?
Watch this video to discover why Tim Hortons has so far failed to flourish in the U.S. like its rivals Starbucks and Dunkin'.
Watch more:
How Chick-fil-A is leading Popeyes, McDonald's and KFC in the chicken wars
The rise and fall of the Volkswagen Beetle