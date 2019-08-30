Beyond the sandwich wars: Chick-fil-A's history of outrunning competitors and criticism

If Altria and Philip Morris International reunite to become the world's largest tobacco company, it would focus on far more than cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
Chick-fil-A is no stranger to competition.
When Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen decided to debut its own fried chicken sandwich earlier this month, an all-out social media war erupted between the two fast-food chains.
And even McDonald's is taking note. In July 2019, McDonald's franchise owners demanded the company add a southern-style chicken sandwich to its menu in order to keep pace with Chick-fil-A.
Chick-fil-A's sandwiches have propelled the Atlanta-based company to become the third largest restaurant chain in the U.S. by system-wide sales, surging past Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, and Subway in just one year.
But criticism always seems to follow, as consumers are quick to point out the company's history of supporting and donating money to anti-LGBTQ organizations.
Despite its reputation, analysts say the company's stellar customer service, quality of food, and innovative franchise structure are part of why, year after year, Chick-fil-A keeps outrunning competitors.