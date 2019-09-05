Failure to leave the EU will put UK democratic system 'under real attack,' says pro-Brexit Labour MP

If the U.K. fails to leave the European Union, then Britain's entire democratic system would be under attack, the opposition Labour party's Kate Hoey told CNBC Thursday.

Hoey, a pro-Brexit member of Parliament for a pro-Remain constituency in London, pointed out that the British people voted to leave the EU at the 2016 referendum — they were not voting on whether they wanted a deal with the bloc.

"The delay that people are pushing for is really being pushed by people who want to overrule the result of the referendum," she told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"Parliament gave a very clear instruction: 'Your vote will be counted. It matters. If you vote Leave, we will leave.' We have to do that, otherwise our whole democratic system, I think, is under real attack."

She spoke to CNBC after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed in his bid to call a snap general election on Wednesday, after lawmakers took control of Parliament this week and voted through a bill that aims to stop a no-deal Brexit. Hoey was one of a few Labour MPs who voted in favor of snap elections.

In a no-deal Brexit scenario, the U.K. would leave the EU without a deal in place. It would be an abrupt departure, without any transition period for businesses based in Britain to adjust to life outside the bloc.

New legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit was passed by a vote of 327-299 on Wednesday and could now essentially force Johnson to ask the EU for another delay for the U.K. departure, which has a current deadline of Oct. 31. The EU would have to agree to a delay and the bill would also have to be approved by the largely pro-EU House of Lords — the upper house of parliament — later this week.

Hoey said that Johnson is "determined to honor the will of the British people."

Asked if she thought the British people could've changed their minds about Brexit since the initial vote, she said people have become more aware of just how "anti-democratic the European Union is. And, how restrictive it has made some of the ways that a country can trade independently."

In fact, she said, if there were another referendum, even more people would likely vote to leave.