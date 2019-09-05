'No debate, no voting': Hong Kong leader says bill that led to protests will surely be withdrawn

China's top trade negotiator Liu He spoke with USTR Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday, the Commerce Ministry said.World Economyread more
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam reiterated on Thursday that the controversial bill that led to mass protests will be fully withdrawn with "no debate."
She said at a regular press briefing on Thursday morning that the bill "will be fully withdrawn, there will be no debate and no voting."
On Wednesday evening, Lam had announced the formal withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill that has sparked months of mass, increasingly violent protests. It was one of five demands by protesters, with the others including the retraction any characterization of the movement as a "riot," and to drop all charges against protesters.
The withdrawal now gave demonstrators "no excuse to continue violence," China's state-owned newspaper China Daily said on Thursday.
Lam also reiterated her commitment to the four actions she had announced earlier on Wednesday, saying she was aware that the discontent in society extends "far beyond the bill," and hoped the measures can help the city to move forward.
She had proposed four actions in order for Hong Kong to move forward, including the full withdrawal of the bill. The others are:
Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997, when it became a special administrative region of China under the "one country, two systems" framework which allows the territory certain legal and economic freedoms not given in mainland China. But there are rising concerns among Hong Kong citizens that their civil rights are being eroded under Beijing's rule.