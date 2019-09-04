The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after losing control of parliamentary business on Tuesday.read more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will reportedly announce the withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill that has sparked months of mass protests and dampened investor sentiment.China Politicsread more
British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.Europe Politicsread more
Stocks in Hong Kong soared on Wednesday afternoon after reports that the extradition bill is set to be formally withdrawn.Asia Marketsread more
Lebanon and its government are not to blame for Hezbollah and its recent attacks on Israeli territory, Lebanon's prime minister said Tuesday.World Politicsread more
The corporate "credit system" that China is launching will require businesses — foreign and local alike — to share more data than ever before.China Economyread more
Elliptic on Wednesday said it raised $23 million in a funding round led by Japan's SBI Holdings to fuel an aggressive expansion into Asia.Technologyread more
U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.Europe Politicsread more
China's hottest start-ups right now are those making major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, according to LinkedIn.Workread more
Uncertainties over how the U.K. would leave the European Union have sent the British pound down by around 5% this year.Europe Economyread more
According to the South China Morning Post and other local media reports, Lam is due to make the announcement on Wednesday. CNBC sources confirmed that Lam will be calling for an urgent meeting with pro-Beijing supporters on Wednesday, but the agenda has not been confirmed.
The full withdrawal of the bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.
The proposed bill would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial. Despite Lam's suspension of the bill in July, protesters continued to rally. On Sunday, the city saw it's most violent day since mass protests broke out in early June.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong soared more than 4% during Wednesday afternoon trade following reports the bill will be withdrawn.
Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997, when it became a special administrative region of China under the "one country, two systems" framework which allows the territory a certain degree of legal and economic autonomy. There are rising concerns among the ct the territory's citizens are now concerned that their civil rights are being eroded under Beijing's rule.
Hong Kong protesters released their five demands in July. The demands include the following:
— CNBC's Vivian Kam contributed to this report.