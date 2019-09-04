Asia stocks set to open little changed as investors await Australia's GDP data

Asia stocks were set to open little changed on Wednesday as data released overnight showed U.S. factory activity in August contracting for the first time since early 2016.

Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,630 and its counterpart in Osaka at 20,620. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,625.16.

Stocks in Australia were set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 6,515.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,573.40.

Investors will watch for the release of Australia's gross domestic product figures for the second quarter, set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to keep the cash rate at an all time low of 1%.

A private survey on China's services sector is also set to be released on Tuesday, with the Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index expected at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN. Official data for August released over the weekend showed services sector activity picking up for the first time in five months in August.