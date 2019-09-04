Asia stocks set to open little changed as investors await Australia's GDP data

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.
The National Rifle Association slammed retail giant Walmart after the company announced that it would end sales of handgun ammunition in its stores.
Resistance to price hikes creates a "stressful situation" for businesses that cannot afford to absorb the cost of tariffs on Chinese imports, Casabella's Bruce Kaminstein...
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows.
Kroger on Tuesday followed Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed, unless they are authorized law...
Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing companies face growing skepticism from investors.
Walmart is also asking shoppers to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed.
Hurricane Dorian is at a standstill as it pounds the Bahamas, raising concerns about the role of climate change in more intense and slower-moving storms.
During recent fundraisers Biden campaign officials have tried to limit the former vice president's private interactions with lobbyists in order to avoid a perception that his...
Starboard has previously taken stakes in tech companies like Marvell and Yahoo.
Asia stocks were set to open little changed on Wednesday as data released overnight showed U.S. factory activity in August contracting for the first time since early 2016.
Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,630 and its counterpart in Osaka at 20,620. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,625.16.
Stocks in Australia were set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 6,515.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,573.40.
Investors will watch for the release of Australia's gross domestic product figures for the second quarter, set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to keep the cash rate at an all time low of 1%.
A private survey on China's services sector is also set to be released on Tuesday, with the Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index expected at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN. Official data for August released over the weekend showed services sector activity picking up for the first time in five months in August.
Overnight stateside, stocks on Wall Street fell on their first trading day of September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 285.26 points lower at 26,118.02 while the S&P 500 declined 0.7% to end the day at 2,906.27. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.1% to 7,874.16.
The moves downward came the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity contracted last month for the first time since early 2016, fueling fears of a potential recession stateside.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 99.000 after seeing levels around 99.3 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.94 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 106 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6761 after rising from levels below $0.672 yesterday.
What's on tap
