Asia stocks set to open little changed as investors await Australia's GDP data

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump was so angry he wanted to double China tariffs before...

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.

Politicsread more

UK lawmakers vote to take control of parliament in bid to prevent...

U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.

Europe Politicsread more

NRA slams Walmart for caving to 'elites' after retailer ends...

The National Rifle Association slammed retail giant Walmart after the company announced that it would end sales of handgun ammunition in its stores.

Politicsread more

Some retailers resist price hikes on tariff-hit goods, Casabella...

Resistance to price hikes creates a "stressful situation" for businesses that cannot afford to absorb the cost of tariffs on Chinese imports, Casabella's Bruce Kaminstein...

Retailread more

Here's how the financial markets typically do in September: It's...

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows.

Marketsread more

Kroger joins Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns...

Kroger on Tuesday followed Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed, unless they are authorized law...

Retailread more

Uber and Lyft close at record lows as investor skepticism grows

Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing companies face growing skepticism from investors.

Technologyread more

Walmart plans to dramatically step back from ammunition sales...

Walmart is also asking shoppers to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed.

Retailread more

As Dorian stalls, scientists debate if climate change is creating...

Hurricane Dorian is at a standstill as it pounds the Bahamas, raising concerns about the role of climate change in more intense and slower-moving storms.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Joe Biden campaign aides try to block lobbyists from meeting him...

During recent fundraisers Biden campaign officials have tried to limit the former vice president's private interactions with lobbyists in order to avoid a perception that his...

2020 Electionsread more

Box shares leap as activist hedge fund Starboard takes 7.5% stake

Starboard has previously taken stakes in tech companies like Marvell and Yahoo.

Technologyread more

Senator says Facebook's Zuckerberg should face 'possibility of a...

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said the "possibility of a prison term" should be considered for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent interview.

Technologyread more
Asia Markets

Asia stocks set to open little changed as investors await Australia's GDP data

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Asia stocks were set to open little changed on Wednesday as data released overnight showed U.S. factory activity in August contracting for the first time since early 2016.
  • Investors will watch for the release of Australia's gross domestic product figures for the second quarter, set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
  • A private survey on China's services sector is also set to be released on Tuesday, with the Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index expected around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

Asia stocks were set to open little changed on Wednesday as data released overnight showed U.S. factory activity in August contracting for the first time since early 2016.

Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,630 and its counterpart in Osaka at 20,620. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,625.16.

Stocks in Australia were set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 6,515.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,573.40.

Investors will watch for the release of Australia's gross domestic product figures for the second quarter, set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to keep the cash rate at an all time low of 1%.

A private survey on China's services sector is also set to be released on Tuesday, with the Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index expected at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN. Official data for August released over the weekend showed services sector activity picking up for the first time in five months in August.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

US factory activity shrinks

Overnight stateside, stocks on Wall Street fell on their first trading day of September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 285.26 points lower at 26,118.02 while the S&P 500 declined 0.7% to end the day at 2,906.27. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.1% to 7,874.16.

The moves downward came the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity contracted last month for the first time since early 2016, fueling fears of a potential recession stateside.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 99.000 after seeing levels around 99.3 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 105.94 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 106 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6761 after rising from levels below $0.672 yesterday.

What's on tap

  • Australia: Gross domestic product for the second quarter at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN
  • China: Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.