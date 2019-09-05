Mallinckrodt shares tank 39% on report opioid manufacturer is exploring bankruptcy

The move comes as Solomon is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.Financeread more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.The Fedread more
The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.Technologyread more
Box CEO Aaron Levie said his company's interests are aligned with those of new investor Starboard.Technologyread more
Lululemon in April said it plans to double its men's and online sales over next five years, targeting annual revenue growth in the low teens during that timeframe. It's also...Retailread more
The sharp moves higher also left the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record high set earlier this year.US Marketsread more
Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert struck a $5 billion deal to buy the company out of bankruptcy, saying it would preserve 45,000 jobs.Retailread more
Outages present a significant risk for business tech companies like Slack that sell online services, rather than software that administrators install on servers in their own...Technologyread more
The New York Health Department is investigating the effects of vitamin E acetate in cannabis-containing vape products as illness reports rise.Health and Scienceread more
Drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health on Thursday joined Walmart and Kroger in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in their stores.Retailread more
Shares of Mallinckrodt tanked 39% Thursday after Bloomberg reported the drugmaker is considering bankruptcy as it faces a slew of lawsuits related to its role in the nation's opioid crisis.
Mallinckrodt already faces $5 billion in debt, according to Bloomberg. It may file for bankruptcy if it is unable to meet its legal liabilities. The company could face millions, possibly even billions, in costs related to the opioid crisis. It hired law firm Latham & Watkins and consulting firm AlixPartners to advise on any potential moves, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Mallinckrodt CEO Mark Trudeau called the report "unfortunate" at a Wells Fargo investor conference on Thursday.
"While we can't really comment specifically on any specific rumors, what we can say is like any company hires advisers for all different kinds of things all the time," Trudeau said. "Unfortunately, people are putting a whole variety of things together and making assumptions of things completely independent of what we're trying to do as a company."
Shares of Mallinckrodt have lost 95% of their value over the past year, according to FactSet. They closed at $1.59 on Thursday.