OPEC is struggling to prove it can still arrest oil price declines in the age of Trump, RBC's Croft says

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy and industry minister, listens during a news conference following the 176th Organization Of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Monday, July 1, 2019.

OPEC is under intensifying pressure to show it still has the power to reverse a slide in oil prices, according to RBC Capital Market's Helima Croft.

The Middle East-dominated producer group has struggled to shore up crude futures this year, amid a deteriorating outlook for global growth and a protracted trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

It has once again raised questions about whether OPEC really wields that much influence over world crude markets, particularly at a time when oil traders are constantly on alert for the next tweet from President Donald Trump.

"It may prove easier to clean up the physical market than to overcome skepticism about the ultimate efficacy of its strategy in the age of Trump," Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy, said in a research note.

"OPEC's burden is to show that it still has the appropriate tools to arrest price declines driven in no small part by White House policy."