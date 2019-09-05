The Fed will cut rates by a quarter point this month, not a half point, WSJ says

China's top trade negotiator Liu He spoke with USTR Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday, the Commerce Ministry said.World Economyread more
U.S. stock index futures rallied Thursday after China confirmed it planned to hold trade talks with the U.S. in early October.
Boris Johnson has not had the best week with parliament defeating his Brexit plans. An election could be a "lifeline" for him, experts say.
Slack's revenue got impacted in its first earnings report as a public company by service issues that caused the company to offer credits to customers.
Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, began raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard early Thursday.
OPEC is under pressure to show it still has the power to reverse a slide in oil prices, according to RBC Capital Market's Helima Croft.
Investors were all-in on casino stocks Wednesday, but one market watcher says these China-exposed stocks look like a "value trap" here.
New Wave Foods is Tyson Ventures' eight active investment.
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by a quarter point at its next two day meeting in September.
As the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas is assessed, aid agencies are rushing in to help the tens of thousands of displaced people.
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would pull funding from 127 Defense Department projects, including schools and daycare centers for military families, as it diverts $3.6...
Amid a deepening global economic outlook, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by another quarter point when it holds its next meeting in two weeks, The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday, citing interviews with officials and public speeches.
The Federal Open Market Committee cut rates by a quarter point for the first time in more than a decade at its last meeting, but some traders and investors have signaled they would like a deeper cut and more aggressive rate-cutting cycle. President Donald Trump also continues to pressure the Fed for more rate cuts, and said in August that the Fed should cut rates by at least 1%.
But the WSJ says a half point cut is not getting support within the Fed.
On Wednesday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Fed should cut rates by half a percentage point at its next meeting to get ahead of both financial market expectations and a global trade war.
Traders are putting the odds of a quarter-point cut at 95% at the September meeting and just a 5% chance of a 50-basis-point cut, according to the CME Fedwatch tool, which uses futures prices. A month ago amid August market turmoil, traders put the odds of a half-point cut at 29%.
