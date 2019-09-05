US Treasury yields higher after US-China trade talk boosts risk appetite

U.S. stock index futures were higher Thursday morning, after China confirmed it planned to hold trade talks with the U.S. in early October.US Marketsread more
China's top trade negotiator Liu He spoke with USTR Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday, the Commerce Ministry said.
OPEC is under pressure to show it still has the power to reverse a slide in oil prices, according to RBC Capital Market's Helima Croft.
Low interest rates have been one of the biggest challenges for lenders globally.
Samsung was due to release the Galaxy Fold in mid-April but reviewers encountered issues with early testing units and the company delayed its launch to fix the glitches.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reiterated on Thursday that the controversial bill that led to mass protests will be fully withdrawn with "no debate."
These stocks give investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.
Slack's revenue got impacted in its first earnings report as a public company by service issues that caused the company to offer credits to customers.
The $170 million YouTube settlement marks a fraction of the revenue its parent company made in the last quarter.
The financial crisis and the Great Recession bared and exacerbated the consequences that came from embracing market forces in ways that 10 years of recovery have not erased,...
Levandowski's case has been reassigned to Judge William Alsup, who presided over Uber vs. Waymo. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.
U.S. government debt prices were lower Thursday morning, after the U.S. and China agreed to hold talks to end their long-running trade dispute.
At around 03:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.4993%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 1.9987%.
It comes after China confirmed it would hold talks with the U.S. in early October, raising hopes the world's two largest economies could de-escalate their trade war before it inflicts further damage on the global economy.
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor a flurry of economic reports on Thursday.
The ADP National Employment Report for August will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, with the latest weekly jobless claims and second quarter productivity and unit labor costs set to be released slightly later in the session.
A final reading of services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) for August, ISM nonmanufacturing data for August and factory orders for July will also be released during morning deals.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $55 billion in 4-week bills and $40 billion in 8-week bills on Thursday.