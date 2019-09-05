WeWork is dramatically slashing its IPO valuation to less than $25 billion because of weak demand

Signage is seen at the entrance of the WeWork offices on Broad Street in New York.

The valuation targets for controversial real estate company WeWork are being dramatically lowered and the real estate company will not go public next week, sources told CNBC's David Faber.

Even at a $25 billion valuation, the demand is not there, according to the sources. WeWork last raised money at a $47 billion valuation in the private market.

WeWork's earlier valuation came after SoftBank, the company's biggest backer, invested $5 billion in primary growth capital and an additional $1 billion in secondary funding.

WeWork, which rents out work spaces to start-ups and other businesses, was founded in 2010 and, according to its website, is "committed to elevating the collective consciousness of the world by expanding happiness and unleashing every human's superpowers."