Here's how the recent Twitter attacks probably happened and why they're becoming more common

When Jack Dorsey started sending out a string of bizarre tweets last week, it was clear that his account had been compromised. Less obvious to his more than 4 million followers was how the attackers took control of the Twitter CEO's account for almost 20 minutes. Twitter said hackers had gained access to Dorsey's profile by effectively stealing his mobile phone number, which was compromised due to a "security oversight" by the carrier. While the company didn't use the phrase "SIM swapping" in its statement, security experts attributed the attack to the increasingly popular tactic. Days later, the same thing happened to actress Chloe Moretz, who has over 3 million followers. To carry out a SIM swap, a scammer who has obtained the phone number and other personal information of someone else calls a wireless carrier pretending to be the victim and requests that number be transferred to a new SIM card. If successful with the impersonation, which could include providing the birth date or the mother's maiden name, the user can start logging into various services, like Twitter, and changing passwords. Having taken control over the phone number, the attacker will receive messages with one-time passwords, negating the effectiveness of two-factor authentication. An entity that calls itself the Chuckling Squad claimed responsibility for the two attacks against Dorsey and Moretz along with other internet personalities like James Charles and Shane Dawson. While Twitter has suffered the most high-profile attacks, Facebook, Snap, Microsoft's LinkedIn and Pinterest rely on similar security measures, leaving their sites open to SIM hijackers who sometimes just want to wreak havoc but other times have more nefarious intentions, such as accessing a victim's banking credentials. For Twitter, SMS hijacking is uniquely problematic because it has a feature that allows users to tweet by sending a text to the service. "Really anything is better than SMS," said Will Strafach, CEO of mobile security company Guardian Firewall. "The companies want usability. They want user engagement. Companies' motives aren't in a place where they favor security over usability."

Some of the onus is on the user, who generally has options for multifactor authentication that don't involve text messages. For example, on Twitter, users can create an account on a password authentication app, such as Google Authenticator, Duo or Microsoft Authenticator. They can also purchase a physical security key, like a YubiKey, which plugs into a computer's USB port and verifies a user's identity. Todd Sherman, a product manager at YouTube, recommends that users set up a VoIP number, which is tied to a cloud-based service like Google Voice rather than to a specific phone. Twitter temporarily turned off the SMS capability after Dorsey's account was hacked, but then turned it back on in some places "that depend on SMS to tweet." A Twitter spokesperson declined to say which countries have regained access to the feature.

Phone carriers are also responsible