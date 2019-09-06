Hong Kong braces for weekend of protests as leader fails to appease activists

Protesters throw tear gas canisters back at police during an anti-government rally outside of Central Government Complex on August 31, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong is bracing for more demonstrations this weekend, with protesters threatening to disrupt transport links to the airport, after embattled leader Carrie Lam's withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill failed to appease some activists.

Protesters plan to block traffic to the city's international airport on Saturday, a week after thousands of demonstrators disrupted transport links, sparking some of the worst violence since the unrest escalated three months ago.

In an advertisement on Friday in the South China Morning Post newspaper, the Airport Authority of the Asian financial hub urged protesters "not to disrupt the journey of tens of thousands of travellers who use the airport every day."

Other rallies are planned on Friday evening across the city, at sites such as subway stations and near government headquarters.

On Wednesday, Lam announced the withdrawal of the extradition bill, conceding one of the protesters' five key demands, although many said the move was too little, too late.

The bill, which would have allowed people in the former British colony to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, triggered mass protests that have since widened into a backlash against the Hong Kong government and its political masters in Beijing.