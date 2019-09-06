High medical costs have driven these people to put their health at risk

The cost of care has become so onerous that some people have ditched going to the doctor altogether.

To save on health care, a third of people aged 25 to 45 avoided seeing a medical professional, hoping instead that their condition will eventually resolve, according to data from the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

The institute performed an online poll of 1,000 adults in that age cohort in July.

Close to 3 in 10 of the participants said they considered not seeking care to avoid their high deductibles, while more than 20% said they stretched their prescription drugs by taking less than the recommended dosage.

"Health care is one of the top reasons why people go into bankruptcy," said Kristi Rodriguez, leader of the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

Indeed, a March 2019 study in the American Public Journal of Health found that about two-thirds of all bankruptcies were related to medical problems.

Annually, 530,000 families file for bankruptcy due to health-care issues and bills, according to the research.