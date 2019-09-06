Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he will not run for president in 2020

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced Friday that he will not run for president after exploring a run earlier this year.

"My belief in the need to reform our two-party system has not wavered, but I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time," he said in a letter on Friday morning.

"I will spend this election cycle and the years ahead supporting bold and creative initiatives to transform our broken system and address the disparity of opportunity that plagues our nation," he added.

In June 2018, Schultz stepped down from his role as executive chairman of Starbucks after joining the company in 1982 as director of operations and marketing.

Earlier this year, he said in an interview that aired on CBS' "60 Minutes," that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent, outside of the two-party system." However, he never formally launched a bid and has now ended his exploration of a run against President Donald Trump.