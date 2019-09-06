Skip Navigation
Politics

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he will not run for president in 2020

Matt Clinch@mattclinch81
Key Points
  • "My belief in the need to reform our two-party system has not wavered, but I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time," Howard Schultz said in a letter on Friday morning.
  • Earlier this year, he said in an interview that aired on CBS' "60 Minutes," that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent, outside of the two-party system."
  • However, he never formally launched a bid and has now ended his exploration of a run against President Donald Trump.
VIDEO0:5100:51
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will not run for president
Squawk Box

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced Friday that he will not run for president after exploring a run earlier this year.

"My belief in the need to reform our two-party system has not wavered, but I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time," he said in a letter on Friday morning.

"I will spend this election cycle and the years ahead supporting bold and creative initiatives to transform our broken system and address the disparity of opportunity that plagues our nation," he added.

In June 2018, Schultz stepped down from his role as executive chairman of Starbucks after joining the company in 1982 as director of operations and marketing. 

Earlier this year, he said in an interview that aired on CBS' "60 Minutes," that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent, outside of the two-party system." However, he never formally launched a bid and has now ended his exploration of a run against President Donald Trump.

Former Chairman and CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, speaks during the presentation of his book 'From The Ground Up' on January 28, 2019 in New York City.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

He added in the letter that his belief in the need to reform the two-party system had not wavered, but had concluded that an independent campaign for the White House was not how he could best serve his country at this time.

"I will spend this election cycle and the years ahead supporting bold and creative initiatives to transform our broken system and address the disparity of opportunity that plagues our nation," he said.

"The money that I was prepared to commit to a presidential campaign will instead be used to invest in people, organizations and ideas that promote honesty, civility and results in our politics, and that move the country beyond two-party gridlock." 

In late January, Trump taunted the former Starbucks chief saying he "doesn't have the 'guts' to run for President!" Democrats, meanwhile, warned that Schultz joining the race could be a boon for Trump's electoral chances and could siphon off a greater share of Democratic votes than Republican ones.

—CNBC's Matt Belvedere contributed to this article.