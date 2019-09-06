Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old rules, you will lose'

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market, saying that the asset class should be treated in an "opportunistic" manner rather than as a core part of a portfolio.

A 30-year bull run for fixed income has continued this year as investors have rushed to so-called "safe havens" amid the U.S.-China trade war and concerns over an economic downturn.

Estimates earlier this summer showed that approximately $15 trillion of government bonds now traded with a negative yield. Yields have an inverse relationship to a bond's price and a negative yield would mean an investor is essentially paying for the privilege of holding a country's sovereign debt. That $15 trillion figure has nearly tripled since October 2018 with an expectation that central banks will continue to support the market with low rates and possible asset purchases.

El-Erian, a well-known economist for Allianz who used to run investment giant Pimco, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick Friday that the market needed to be looked at in relative terms.