Opioid maker Mallinckrodt stock rebounds after hitting record low, reaching tentative settlement on Ohio cases

The Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals sign was unveiled at the company's offices in St. Louis on July 1, 2013.

Opioid maker Mallinckrodt's stock jumped by more than 11% on Friday after hitting an all-time low the day before and reaching tentative settlements in two opioid lawsuits set to go to trial next month.

"Mallinckrodt is pleased we were able to reach a settlement in principle with the counties that made sense for all parties," General Counsel Mark Casey said in a statement Friday announcing the agreements "in principle" with the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga and Summit. "Resolving the Track 1 cases gives us the necessary time to continue to work towards a global resolution of the opioid lawsuits."

If the deal is finalized, Mallinckrodt will pay $24 million and donate another $6 million in generic products.

The company's stock bottomed out Thursday, plunging 39% to $1.59 a share amid reports that it might file for bankruptcy.

Mallinckrodt CEO Mark Trudeau told investors at a conference Thursday that the "rumors and speculation are unfortunate." The company's shares have lost 95% of their value over the past year and are even further from their 2015 peak of $132.51 a share.

Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that Mallinckrodt, which agreed Wednesday to pay $15.4 million to settle a drug bribery probe into a company it acquired in 2014, hired law firm Latham & Watkins and turnaround firm AlixPartners, citing unnamed sources. The drugmaker is facing mounting litigation tied to the U.S. opioid crisis.