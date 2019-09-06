Dow futures trade slightly higher ahead of jobs data

China's seemingly unfettered push into facial recognition is getting some high-level pushback.Technologyread more
The former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died, according to a tweet by the current president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday. He was 95.World Newsread more
With tariffs increasingly cutting into profits, some companies in Asia are returning home to produce their goods, or moving away from China where their factories were located.Asia Economyread more
A now withdrawn extradition bill has sparked protests that have occasionally degenerated into violence, creating Hong Kong's worst social unrest in decades and hurting the...China Economyread more
The move comes as Solomon is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.Financeread more
Kaola is one of the biggest Chinese e-commerce sites focused on selling imported goods in the country, alongside Alibaba's Tmall Global and JD.com's JD Worldwide.Technologyread more
A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.The Fedread more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...Airlinesread more
Major indexes in China, Japan, South Korea and Australia advanced Friday as the overall MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.49%.Asia Marketsread more
The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures traded slightly higher on Friday morning as investors looked ahead to nonfarm payroll numbers due later in the day.
At 02:30 a.m. ET Dow futures traded 44 points higher, implying a positive open of more than 12 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq also traded higher but pointed to a slightly negative open.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. and China agreed to hold high-level talks in early October. The news raised hopes that the world's two largest economies could soon make substantial progress in de-escalating their protracted trade dispute.
China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that Liu He, the country's top trade negotiator, spoke by phone with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They agreed to meet in early October for another round of negotiations, according to the Chinese Commerce Ministry. China insiders have also hinted that the upcoming trade talks could lead to a "breakthrough."
Meanwhile, risk sentiment was also helped by upbeat U.S. economic data on Thursday. U.S. private payrolls increased at their fastest pace in four months in August, according to ADP. The numbers came amid speculation that the decade-long economic expansion is coming to an end. The New York Federal Reserve puts the chance of a recession at 39% in the next 12 months, the highest level since the Great Recession that ended in mid-2009.
On the data front, investors will be keeping an eye on August nonfarm payroll and unemployment data that will be released at 08:30 a.m. ET, where investors will look for signs about the health of the U.S. economy.
Oil prices, meanwhile, rose in the early European trading hours following an earlier dip, with international benchmark Brent crude futures gaining 0.15% to $61.04 per barrel and U.S. crude futures up 0.21% to $56.42 per barrel.
—CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.