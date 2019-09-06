US-China trade dispute is 'already in the early stages' of a second Cold War, Niall Ferguson says

China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017.

The world's two largest economies are "already in the early stages" of a second Cold War, according to Niall Ferguson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy on Friday, Ferguson said President Donald Trump was now in a position where he would be unable to prevent lasting damage to U.S.-China relations by de-escalating their protracted trade dispute.

That's because the long-running trade conflict between Washington and Beijing was "not just about trade," Ferguson said.

Instead, it had become a multi-faceted dispute, concerning technological and geopolitical issues.

"The good news is I don't think they are destined for a hot war over the South China Sea or anywhere else, but I do think they are in a Cold War."

"And I don't think President Trump any longer has the power to turn it off by doing a trade deal — which I think he intends to do at some point between now and next year's election," Ferguson said.