Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

Delaying an initial public offering is demoralizing for employees, frustrating for fee-seeking bankers and lawyers, and disappointing for investors.

It's also probably what WeWork should do.

WeWork — technically known as The We Company — is talking with its advisers and shareholders, including its largest, the SoftBank Vision Fund, about whether or not to move ahead with its IPO later this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

No decision has been made, said the people, who asked not to be named because the conversations are private. The Wall Street Journal previously reported WeWork has had discussions with SoftBank about an investment that would allow the company to go public in 2020.

The discussions about how to proceed follow the realization that public markets will initially value We at a much lower valuation than the company's last private financing round. Sources told CNBC Thursday that the company likely won't be able to garner a valuation of $25 billion from an IPO. That's at least $22 billion less than WeWork's $47 billion private valuation.

There are many factors at play here, making a decision to charge ahead or delay complicated. The Vision Fund is the company's largest independent holder, with about 114 million Class A shares. SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliates own about 29% of WeWork in total, Bloomberg reported Thursday. SoftBank has invested about $10 billion in WeWork, including a most recent $1 billion investment that valued the company at $47 billion.

Going public at a significantly lower valuation to $47 billion won't be good optics for Masayoshi Son, who is trying to raise money for Vision Fund 2. SoftBank is already underwater with its $7.6 billion investment in Uber, arguably the tech industry's biggest blunder of an IPO before the upcoming WeWork debut (if it happens).

It would also be bad for WeWork employee morale if even a $20 billion or $25 billion IPO immediately slumps, similar to Uber or Slack, another late-stage Vision Fund investment. Gauging the floor — just how low WeWork may trade — is part of the job of financial advisers, which in this case include JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Then again, CEO Adam Neumann, the largest holder of WeWork stock, may want to increase his liquidity options now if he feels WeWork's chances of flourishing are only going to get worse. Neumann has already sold more than $700 million of stock and debt ahead of the company's IPO, according to The Wall Street Journal.