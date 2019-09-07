Hurricane Dorian leaves at least 43 dead, hundreds missing in Bahamas as recovery efforts continue

Members of the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) team from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's RFA Mounts Bay deliver supplies after Hurricane Dorian on the island of Great Abaco, Bahamas September 4, 2019.

Volunteers continue to search for victims and survivors after Hurricane Dorian blasted the Bahamas with Category 5 winds, decimating entire neighborhoods and effectively leaving more than 70,000 people homeless.

Five days after the storm struck the northern end of the Bahamas, the death toll is at 43 people and is expected to rise significantly. Hundreds more are missing on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands as charities, government organizations and even cruise lines rush aid to the area.

"Forty-three is the official count, many missing and this number is expected to grow significantly," said Erica Wells Cox, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Dorian, one of the most powerful hurricanes on record to hit the Bahamas, sat over the island for nearly two days earlier this week, wreaking havoc and raising questions over the role of climate change in producing more intense hurricanes that stall over targeted areas.