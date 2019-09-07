Germany isn't about to make use of its robust balance sheet to boost spending despite concerns over a growth slowdown, its deputy finance minister told CNBC Saturday.

Speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy, Jörg Kukies made it clear that Europe's largest economy will continue to prioritize a balanced budget over fiscal stimulus, even amid warnings of potential recession.

"No matter how nice the sun and the weather is here, you won't hear a different answer from me than to tell you that the position of the German government is fiscal soundness," Kukies said, in response to prodding about the need for greater spending amid weakening economic data.

Germany's annual growth rate slowed to 0.4% in the second quarter from 0.9% in the first, Reuters reported in August.

The country's industrial production in June dropped by 1.5%, a larger margin than expected ⁠— 5.2% lower than this time last year, according to Germany's statistics office. A crisis in the country's massive car industry, a slowdown in orders from Asia and the U.S.-China trade war have all weighed heavily on the European economic powerhouse.