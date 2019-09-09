Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Hewlett-Packard, E-Trade & more

Bank of America said in its double upgrade of the stock that any major risks for the company are now known and it had "confidence" in the ability for the business to turn around.

"Our prior rating of underperform had been premised on our view that Auto Care challenges would take longer to remedy and that Battery cannibalization would be more onerous than the market had previously priced in. In addition, the forced sale of Varta curtailed cash for debt paydown. We continue to see potential that the integration of the recently acquired assets could result in volatility NT, but with those factors now in the base and mgmt's solid track record in legacy ENR giving us some confidence in their ability to turn the business around, we up our rating, even if fixes could take some time."