European stocks seen mixed as investors eye Brexit battle and stimulus hopes

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.
Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.
An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.
The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury hasn't been this oversold since 1998, and that could mean rates are due for a lift, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.
The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.
Scammers are increasingly using SIM swapping as a means of taking over phones and going after online accounts.
Two Democratic-led House committees seek documents related to Pence's stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump's offer to host the next G-7 summit.
The online beauty brand, valued at $1.2 billion, has been building out its bench of top leaders. Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss sees room for growth as no one beauty...
"The Fed chair should be bullied by the bond market. And the bond market is saying, 'Whoa, are you wrong,'" says CNBC's Jim Cramer.
European stocks were seen opening mixed Monday morning as investors monitor ongoing political chaos in the U.K. and cautious hopes for policy stimulus from the world's major economies after a series of weak data releases.
The FTSE 100 was seen around 21 points higher at 7,304, the DAX was expected to open around 7 points higher at 12,199 and the CAC 40 was set to slip 9 points lower to 5,595, according to IG data.
British newspaper the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared a legal strategy to counter opposition lawmakers' attempts to enforce a three month extension to the U.K.'s Brexit deadline if no deal is agreed by October 31.
Meanwhile opposition parliamentarians are due to request an emergency debate on Monday in a bid to force the government to publish a no-deal Brexit planning document and make Johnson adhere to the new law blocking a no-deal departure, ITV news has reported.
Johnson suffered another blow over the weekend after Amber Rudd, the government's work and pensions minister, resigned and left the ruling Conservative party, accusing the prime minister of showing no evidence of working toward a new Brexit deal with Brussels.
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher Monday afternoon as a series of recent weak data releases in major economies, including the U.S. and China, raised expectations of monetary stimulus from central banks. Mainland Chinese stocks led gains with the Shenzhen composite and Shenzhen component each gaining more than 1%.
In corporate news, CNBC reported on Sunday that JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to winning the lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO), with the oil giant also set to give roles to Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Samba.