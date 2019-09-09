'Gold is the way to go' as interest rates fall, says Mark Mobius

Veteran investor Mark Mobius is bullish on gold as central banks around the world cut interest rates.

"Physical gold is the way to go, in my view, because of the incredible increase in money supply," said Mobius, the founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners.

"All the central banks are trying to get interest rates down, they are pumping money into the system. Then, you have all of the cryptocurrencies coming in, so nobody really knows how much currency is out there," he told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Friday.

Amid expectations of slowing global growth, central banks around the world have been lowering interest rates, as they seek to boost money supply in the economy, stoke demand and provide an impetus to growth.

Mobius recommends that investors hold 10% of their portfolios in physical gold, with the rest invested in dividend yielding equities. That's especially if the dollar gets weaker.

In his view, "the U.S. government, the Trump White House, does not want a strong dollar."

"They are certainly going to try to weaken the dollar against other currencies and of course, it's a race to the bottom. Because, as soon as they do that, other currencies will also weaken," said Mobius.

"People are going to finally realize that you got to have gold, because all the currencies will be losing value," he added.